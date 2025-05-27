How Much Caffeine Is In Nespresso's Half Caffeinato Pods?

Nespresso's Half Caffeinato pods are a great option if you're looking for something in between regular and decaffeinated coffee. They have approximately 70 milligrams of caffeine per cup, so you'll still get a little energy boost while falling between some of the regular Nespresso pods which have a range of 40 to 130 milligrams of caffeine.

The Half Caffeinato blend is part of Nespresso's Vertuo line, designed for Vertuo brewing machines. It combines South American and African Arabica beans, with half of the blend undergoing a decaffeination process. This results in a smooth, sweet coffee with biscuit-like notes and a velvety texture.

Decaffeinating coffee typically involves using chemicals like ethyl acetate or methylene chloride to pull the caffeine out of the beans. There are two common ways to do this. The first way is called the "direct method," where the beans are steamed and then rinsed over and over with the chemical solvent to get rid of the caffeine. The second is called the "indirect method," where the beans are soaked in water and then a chemical solvent is used to treat the water (which now has caffeine in it) instead of directly touching the beans. The beans are then allowed to reabsorb the water, this time without caffeine.

Nespresso uses a third way to decaffeinate by soaking the coffee in water and using carbon dioxide to extract the caffeine. After the coffee is decaffeinated, it's blended with regular coffee, resulting in a mixture containing a smaller amount of caffeine compared to some of the fully caffeinated counterparts.