You Can Ripen Bananas In Under An Hour, But There's A Catch

Bananas can be a finicky purchase. Without mashing or peeling them right in the store (typically frowned upon by most grocery stores), you have to take a risk with their ripeness. Grocery store bananas are generally set out in their green, unripe state to give them a longer shelf life. But, unless you like green bananas as a snack or you have as many as five days before you need to use the bunch, this can be inconvenient. However, there is a method for satisfying your banana cravings right away — as long as those cravings involve baking.

This particular banana-ripening technique only works when you've got breads, muffins, and banana upside-down cake in mind, because its secret ingredient is raw egg yolk. Serious Eats shared the method after some scientific experimentation, beginning with the understanding that one of the enzyme byproducts of banana ripening converts starch into maltose and glucose (or sugar), which makes the bananas sweeter and more moist. With that chemical process in hand, you can harness the similarly enzymatic power of egg yolks and ripen your green bananas in as little as 30 minutes.