Why You Shouldn't Roast Vegetables In A Baking Dish

A favorite side dish for almost any meal, roasted vegetables require little more than tossing them in a pan, seasoning them properly, and letting them sit in the oven until done. However, just because they're so simple to make doesn't mean you can't sabotage them with the wrong equipment.

To roast your vegetables to perfection every time, you need the right baking sheet, not a baking dish. As vegetables roast, they sweat out their moisture, developing caramelized sugars and tasty textures while soaking in the flavors from every ingredient. However, a baking dish's high walls are designed to retain moisture, not let it evaporate. If you make the mistake of swapping a baking sheet for a dish, you'll find that your vegetables start swimming in their own juices, creating an odd halfway point between roasting and boiling that doesn't have the strengths of either preparation method.

Using a baking sheet is especially important if you're going to skip the oil when roasting vegetables. They'll need to desiccate to some extent in order to absorb flavors added after roasting, especially wet ingredients like butter or vinegar. You can speed up the rate at which vegetables' moisture evaporates without putting in any extra effort by preheating the sheet, just one more trick that doesn't work as well with baking dishes. There are tons of tricks you can use when roasting vegetables in the oven, but only if you use the right baking sheet.