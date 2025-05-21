Panera Is Bringing Back 2 Customer-Favorite, Seasonal Menu Items: The Lobster Roll And Lobster Mac & Cheese
Think Panera is just soups, salads, and bread bowls? Think again. This summer, Panera is diving back into seafood season with the return of two fan-favorite menu items: the Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese. First introduced in 2019, these limited-time offerings quickly developed a loyal following — only to vanish for a few years, with a brief comeback in 2022. Now, starting May 21, Panera's Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lobster Roll can be enjoyed again at select Panera cafes across the Northeast.
The Lobster Mac & Cheese upgrades Panera's classic Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese by topping it with buttery claw and knuckle lobster meat and a generous sprinkle of panko bread crumbs. If you're looking for something hand-held, Panera's Lobster Roll features lobster claw and knuckle meat mixed with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, tucked into a buttery New England Roll.
Prices vary by location, but on average, a large Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lobster Roll are $22.99 and $21.49, respectively. Not as hungry but still want to get in on the hype? A small Lobster Roll is only about $12.49. While the price tag might raise eyebrows for fast food or fast casual restaurants like Panera, it reflects the quality ingredients and rarity of real lobster in quick-service dining.
How to make the most of your Panera lobster order
If you're splurging on Panera's returning lobster dishes, you'll want to make the experience count. These seasonal offerings are great on their own, but knowing how to pair or customize them takes your East Coast dining experience to the next-level.
Start by choosing your sides wisely. The Lobster Mac & Cheese is rich and indulgent, so balance it with a fresh side salad like the Greek Salad or a seasonal pick like the Strawberry Poppyseed Chicken Salad or Strawberry Caprese Salad. For the Lobster Roll, consider dipping it into a soup like the seasonal Mexican Street Corn Chowder. You can also try upgrading your Panera Mac & Cheese by ordering stir-ins, such as bacon, fresh vegetables, or even a handful of kettle chips for extra crunch. Don't be afraid to ask for extra panko on top, either.
If you're part of the free MyPanera rewards program, now's the time to cash them in, especially since these premium items won't be around forever. If you're not a member yet, signing up includes perks like 30 days of free delivery, which means lobster night without leaving the couch. While these items are region-specific, no need to fret if you don't happen to live in the Northeast. Try whipping up a Panera-inspired lobster roll by cooking lobster tails and toasting your own brioche buns at home.