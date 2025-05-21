Panera Is Bringing Back 2 Customer-Favorite, Seasonal Menu Items: The Lobster Roll And Lobster Mac & Cheese

Think Panera is just soups, salads, and bread bowls? Think again. This summer, Panera is diving back into seafood season with the return of two fan-favorite menu items: the Lobster Roll and Lobster Mac & Cheese. First introduced in 2019, these limited-time offerings quickly developed a loyal following — only to vanish for a few years, with a brief comeback in 2022. Now, starting May 21, Panera's Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lobster Roll can be enjoyed again at select Panera cafes across the Northeast.

The Lobster Mac & Cheese upgrades Panera's classic Vermont White Cheddar Macaroni and Cheese by topping it with buttery claw and knuckle lobster meat and a generous sprinkle of panko bread crumbs. If you're looking for something hand-held, Panera's Lobster Roll features lobster claw and knuckle meat mixed with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise-based dressing, tucked into a buttery New England Roll.

Prices vary by location, but on average, a large Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lobster Roll are $22.99 and $21.49, respectively. Not as hungry but still want to get in on the hype? A small Lobster Roll is only about $12.49. While the price tag might raise eyebrows for fast food or fast casual restaurants like Panera, it reflects the quality ingredients and rarity of real lobster in quick-service dining.