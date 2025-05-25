The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Steamed Greens

While steaming broccoli in the microwave is a time-saver, there's more than one convenient way to steam a fresh batch of leafy greens. When it comes to reheating these versatile veggies, you'll want to use the appliance that's going to give you the most satisfying results. For perfectly tender leftovers of kale, collard greens, or spinach, you should either use your microwave or a pan over your stove.

When it comes to reheating greens, you basically want to steam them to avoid accidentally scorching them. Steaming relies on indirect heat to cook your food, and through this gentle cooking process you're able to produce perfectly cooked vegetables that retain both their vibrant color and nutritional properties.

Since microwaves work efficiently to heat food from the inside out, try using this handy appliance to warm your next batch of leftovers. Whether you're heating curly, Tuscan, or Russian red kale, place your leftovers in a microwave-safe container, cover, and heat for 10 to 15 second increments. The cover traps steam and guarantees tender veggies. For added moisture, add a splash of water before reheating.