The Double Boiler Mistake To Avoid When Melting Chocolate
Melted chocolate is a versatile and delicious ingredient. But even the most seasoned home cooks can sometimes fall victim to burnt and bitter chocolate. The culprit? The misuse of a double boiler. This tool, also known as a bain marie by the French, is one of the more traditional methods of melting chocolate. A mixing bowl is placed over a pan of simmering water, the steam gently melting the chocolate within ... and it only takes 5 minutes! This is an easy and effective method, but it requires you to be vigilant about the chocolate at the edge of the bowl, which can burn if the temperature gets too high. To avoid this, simply take a rubber spatula (or spoon) and scrape down any stray chocolate, ensuring it all stays together.
To produce silky, gooey melted chocolate you'll need to ensure the perfect conditions. Use a heatproof bowl and make sure that it is the correct size — too small a bowl will touch the water, causing the chocolate to burn, whereas an oversized bowl can lead to uneven melting, as the bowl might sit at an angle in the pan. You'll want to allow the steam to gently melt the chocolate over a low heat, remembering to consistently stir while remaining vigilant about those edges!
Burning your chocolate isn't the only potential mistake
Melted chocolate is a sensitive ingredient and needs to be treated with care. Burning it is bad, sure, but there are other potential mistakes that come with using a double boiler. If the chocolate comes into contact with even the smallest drop of water, the ingredients will break down, known as seizing. This causes the chocolate to become grainy and unusable. If the bowl touches the sizzling water or the steam becomes too hot, the chocolate can burn. This might seem hard to avoid, but have no fear! To prevent water from getting in the chocolate, ensure your bowl and utensils are completely dry, and make sure the bowl sits snugly over the pan to prevent any condensation or water droplets from touching your chocolate.
You could try adding the chocolate in small batches rather than whole bars to ensure consistent melting. Seasoned chefs will also know that white chocolate and milk chocolate have different melting points for example, so it's smart to keep those temperatures in mind to avoid any overheating. Finally, if you want your melted chocolate to have a glossy and luscious look, you only need to add a drop of vegetable oil. Now, go and enjoy your melted chocolate with some chocolate covered strawberries, or use it to make a delicious chocolate ganache to top a homemade cake.