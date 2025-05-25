The Double Boiler Mistake To Avoid When Melting Chocolate

Melted chocolate is a versatile and delicious ingredient. But even the most seasoned home cooks can sometimes fall victim to burnt and bitter chocolate. The culprit? The misuse of a double boiler. This tool, also known as a bain marie by the French, is one of the more traditional methods of melting chocolate. A mixing bowl is placed over a pan of simmering water, the steam gently melting the chocolate within ... and it only takes 5 minutes! This is an easy and effective method, but it requires you to be vigilant about the chocolate at the edge of the bowl, which can burn if the temperature gets too high. To avoid this, simply take a rubber spatula (or spoon) and scrape down any stray chocolate, ensuring it all stays together.

To produce silky, gooey melted chocolate you'll need to ensure the perfect conditions. Use a heatproof bowl and make sure that it is the correct size — too small a bowl will touch the water, causing the chocolate to burn, whereas an oversized bowl can lead to uneven melting, as the bowl might sit at an angle in the pan. You'll want to allow the steam to gently melt the chocolate over a low heat, remembering to consistently stir while remaining vigilant about those edges!