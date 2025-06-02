Is There A Difference Between Cured And Uncured Hot Dogs?

People who are sensitive to nitrates may need to modify their diet to avoid the ingredient. Anyone who wants to be more conscious of what they're ingesting may also choose uncured hot dogs, as research suggests that nitrates and nitrites may cause thyroid issues, toxicity, and even cancer. Additionally, the Mayo Clinic reports these additives may increase a person's risk for heart disease.

The American Heart Association (AHA) also includes cured meats and cold cuts on its Salty Six list, a roundup of high-sodium foods. A hot dog, cured or uncured, can contain a lot of sodium. When Food Republic decided whether Costco or Sam's Club hot dogs were better, we found that they contained 960 and 1,100 milligrams of sodium respectively. The AHA recommends limiting your daily sodium amount to no more than 2,300 mg. Something to keep in mind if you suffer from high blood pressure or other heart conditions.

Whether you choose a cured or uncured hot dog, you'll still be ingesting some sort of nitrite and sodium. If you're someone who limits the amount of processed foods in your diet, you're probably safe with the occasional hot dog. If you're on the opposite side of the fence with a diet heavily influenced by ultra-processed foodstuffs, you might want to take a closer look at what you're eating.