Is There A Difference Between Cured And Uncured Hot Dogs?
Surprise! The only difference between a cured and an uncured hot dog is the curing process. As writer Jess Kapadia explains in Food Republic's guide to charcuterie terms you need to know, curing is "the process of salting or applying nitrites to meat or fish in order to preserve it for later use, as well as enhance its color and flavor." Salt and chemical additives like sodium nitrite and nitrates are used to cure most hot dogs on the market. Those labeled as uncured skip the artificial preservatives in lieu of natural ones like celery juice, celery powder, beet extracts, and sea salt.
Whether the method uses artificial or natural preservatives, curing maintains food safety. Without it, bacteria grows and shortens the length of time hot dogs can be kept on store shelves. Meat has been cured by salting and drying since ancient Egyptian and Roman times. Today, these techniques have been updated to follow modern safety guidelines.
The differences between cured and uncured hot dogs
So, what exactly goes into a cured hot dog? And what's the difference between cured vs. uncured hot dogs? The USDA regulates cured meats and identifies sodium or potassium nitrate or nitrites as key curing agents. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC), manufacturers of hot dogs and sausages favor sodium nitrite. This curing agent keeps the product fresh longer, helps prevent botulism and bacteria growth, and imparts a distinctive taste and pink color. If you've ever seen white hot dogs, they were probably that color because they were uncured (or unsmoked). The NHDSC specifies that celery powder can be used as an alternative to sodium nitrite for uncured hot dogs. Cultured celery powder is a natural source of nitrate with the same benefits as sodium nitrite.
Whether cured or uncured, both types of hot dogs are fully cooked and ready to eat within minutes. Simply microwave, grill, broil, or cook on top of the stove. The USDA explains you can store hot dogs unopened in the refrigerator for up to two weeks and suggests frozen hot dogs be used within two months. Opened packages should be eaten within a week. Hot dogs also shouldn't be left at room temperature for over two hours.
Why bother eating an uncured hot dog?
People who are sensitive to nitrates may need to modify their diet to avoid the ingredient. Anyone who wants to be more conscious of what they're ingesting may also choose uncured hot dogs, as research suggests that nitrates and nitrites may cause thyroid issues, toxicity, and even cancer. Additionally, the Mayo Clinic reports these additives may increase a person's risk for heart disease.
The American Heart Association (AHA) also includes cured meats and cold cuts on its Salty Six list, a roundup of high-sodium foods. A hot dog, cured or uncured, can contain a lot of sodium. When Food Republic decided whether Costco or Sam's Club hot dogs were better, we found that they contained 960 and 1,100 milligrams of sodium respectively. The AHA recommends limiting your daily sodium amount to no more than 2,300 mg. Something to keep in mind if you suffer from high blood pressure or other heart conditions.
Whether you choose a cured or uncured hot dog, you'll still be ingesting some sort of nitrite and sodium. If you're someone who limits the amount of processed foods in your diet, you're probably safe with the occasional hot dog. If you're on the opposite side of the fence with a diet heavily influenced by ultra-processed foodstuffs, you might want to take a closer look at what you're eating.