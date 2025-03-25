Here's The Right Way To Drink Korean Soju Like A Local

Korean soju is an extremely popular drink that has captured the hearts of drinkers around the world. Given its fruity taste and smooth finish, a shot of soju goes down quite easily — but there are a handful of rules to master before even thinking about taking a sip. We spoke to chef and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," Maricel Gentile, in an exclusive Food Republic interview to learn how to properly drink soju like a local.

According to Gentile, "Soju is not just a drink but a social experience," meaning there are customs attached to the act of serving and drinking. The rules are simple: "Don't pour your own glass," Gentile said. "It is customary for someone else to [pour] your glass, and you pour theirs." Next, you should "use both hands when receiving a pour." This is done as a sign of respect and typically the most senior individual in the group pours first. Be sure to hold the shot glass with both hands when someone older than you pours. Then, someone else pours for them (usually the youngest) — holding the bottle with two hands, again, to show respect.

Gentile also notes that "[It's] only customary to take the first shot in one go — after that [it's] ok to pace yourself." The first round embraces the communal experience of drinking together, so it's less about the alcohol itself.

Finally, Gentile reminds soju drinkers to not "leave a glass empty for too long — refill other [people's] drinks." It's all about making sure nobody drinks alone and showing mutual respect. While it may seem like a lot to remember, commit to these rules, and you'll be drinking like a proper Korean in no time.