Creating A Cake With Ombre Frosting Is Much Easier Than You Might Think

For a professional-looking ombre cake, begin with a thin crumb coat — a light layer of frosting spread over the entire cake. This traps any loose crumbs and provides a smooth base for your ombre frosting layer, ensuring you're not shaving off your cake while you're trying to ice it.

Choosing the right colors for your ombre is also crucial. Stick to shades within the same color family to create a seamless transition from light to dark. Think pink and red, green and blue, or yellow and orange as great ombre options.

Make sure you also have a nice thick icing. A homemade ermine frosting thickened with flour is a rich and ready option that will take color well. But don't be shy about using a canned frosting, either scooped directly out of the can or blended with a smidge of cream cheese.

If you're feeling adventurous, you can forgo the perfect ombre and try a tie-dye-inspired ombre effect by randomly dolloping different colors of frosting onto the cake. Then, use an offset spatula to drag the colors together, wiping your tool clean between strokes to keep the hues distinct and vibrant. The result is a beautifully blended, eye-catching cake perfect for any occasion!