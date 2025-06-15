The Slight Difference Between Cured And Uncured Meat

Curing meat is nothing new — in fact, the process dates all the way back to 3000 B.C. It was first done using salt to preserve meat through the winter or whenever food was scarce. The salt covering the meat would remove moisture that could lead to bacteria growth and spoilage. Today, the process of curing meat is similar, but it's not just used to preserve; it also adds flavor and an appetizing pink color to the meat. For example, some popular curing flavors for bacon are applewood and hickory.

Meat such as salami, prosciutto, and bacon can be either wet or dry cured, resulting in varying textures and flavors. Wet curing involves the meat being submerged in a liquid brine, while dry-cured meat is dry-rubbed with salt and synthetic sodium nitrites/nitrates. Both processes require at least a few days for preservation to occur.

You may be asking: If cured meat includes synthetic preservatives, should I avoid it? While there is some research suggesting that chemically produced nitrates in processed meat can lead to health risks such as cancer, the answer is not black and white. Both cured and uncured meat contain nitrates and nitrites that can be converted to carcinogenic chemicals when consumed. The slight difference is simply where they are derived from. There is still debate among scientists and medical professionals surrounding chemically produced sodium nitrates and whether they are "less healthy" than naturally occurring nitrates.