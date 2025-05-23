Why Is Pizza Round? The History Behind The Classic Circular Food

While not always circular, pizza is most often a round dough topped with sauce, cheese, vegetables, and meat. Historical evidence suggests that this choice in shape was not arbitrary and reflects pizza's roots going all the way back to the sixth century.

As one of the world's oldest dishes, flatbread has been around for more than 14,000 years. It probably didn't take long for its inventors to realize they could get more flavor and nutrition by adding toppings, but it wasn't until Egypt discovered yeast in 3000 B.C. (and invented its incorporation into dough), that the difference between flatbread and pizza emerged. Romans later began using "trenchers," round pieces of bread, to hold saucy dishes – as plates made of ceramic, wood, or metal were still quite rare for the average population.

Fast forward to 1000 A.D., and we get the first real mention of "pizza." Though no longer a proper trencher, it retained its round shape because, quite simply, round shapes are easier to make by hand than square or rectangular ones when it comes to dough. It also cooks more evenly, doesn't require specialized tools (think of the classic spinning pizza toss), and is easily cut into even, triangular slices. Round dough even has a few mathematical advantages over its square counterparts — sorry to Detroit-style pizza, you just aren't as efficient (though still quite delicious).