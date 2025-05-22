The Hands-Down Best Type Of Salt For Baking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are tons of different types of salts, and it can be difficult to know which kind to always keep in your pantry (let alone how to actually use them in your cooking). To learn more about which type of salt is ideal for baking, Food Republic spoke to Sam Merritt, the baker behind Sugar Spun Run.

According to Merritt, the best salt to use is the one that the recipe you're relying on calls for. "I know this may sound vague, but different recipes call for different salts because they work differently and serve different purposes," the expert said. "If your recipe doesn't specify, opt for regular table salt, which is the standard and my preference when baking." In fact, most recipes — especially when the salt type isn't specified — are written for table salt. Not only is it the most common variety that people will have, but the smaller crystals in table salt allow it to dissolve more easily into batter, dough, or whatever else you're whipping up.

When it comes to the best type of salt for adding texture to the top of baked goods, grab a flaky finishing salt. "These salts are more delicate and crackly, often irregular or pyramid-shaped, and don't melt instantly on contact (so they add some texture and not just flavor!)," Merritt explained. "A sprinkle of finishing salt is great not just for your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, but also brownies, blondies, homemade caramel, or Millionaire's shortbread."