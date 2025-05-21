Follow This Egg Tip For Light And Cakey Brownies

Some like their chocolatey brownies dense and super fudgy, while others prefer that cocoa flavor with a cakey, light texture. For those craving a more delicate crumb, Food Republic contacted Laura Kanya, research and development chef at Ann Clark, to determine how to make brownies that fit the bill. Kanya shares, "f you are looking for a more cakey texture to a brownie[,] I would add an additional egg." However, be careful not to go overboard, because adding too many extra eggs will create a lackluster brownie that is rubbery. Instead, stick to Kanya's advice about portions: "Typically a 9x13 pan recipe uses [two eggs, so try three] for a more cakey texture."

She digs into the science behind why this works by explaining that "the additional water in the eggs contributes to better starch gelatinization, which changes the texture and helps the brownies rise more." However, it's important to note that cakey brownies rise more due to using the entire egg because the whites aid in drawing out moisture, which allows for a more airy structure while baking. If you just used the yolk, she says "the fat ... will give a richer flavor and creamier mouthfeel," which is not ideal here. In addition to whole eggs giving some cake-like vibes to brownies, you can also use a bit of baking powder. The powder works twice (once in the batter and once with the heat of the oven) to create air bubbles for the perfect crumb consistency.