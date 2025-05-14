The Chicago Chain That Gave Pope Leo A Tasty Tribute On Its Menu

May 9, 2025 was a big day for Chicagoans: the Windy City-based sandwich chain Portillo's renamed its Italian Beef Sandwich "The Leo" — after, of course, Chicago-raised Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the 267th Bishop of Rome (now known as Pope Leo XIV) just one day prior. "In the name of the gravy, the bun, and hot giard — we introduce The Leo: divinely seasoned Italian beef, baptized in gravy," the fast-casual street food chain posted to its Facebook.

As mentioned, this is simply a new name given to an old favorite — which is clearly beloved city-wide, as the iconic restaurant that The Bear is originally based on also sells Italian beef sandwiches. Portillo's newly dubbed menu item is available to be ordered online and in-store for a limited-time. While its description differs slightly from the classic Italian Beef to play up the papal aspect, it's made up of the same ingredients: Italian slow-roasted beef on Turano French bread, your choice of peppers, and the option for it to be dipped in the beef drippings. One user in the comments of Portillo's Instagram post announcing the item also noticed this and asked, "This is just a dipped beef, whats special about this?" Portillo's cheekily responded, "it's called The Leo," with a smirking emoji.