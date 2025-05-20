The Worst Hot Dog Brand Is So Processed It Might As Well Be Plastic
Hot dogs are one of the world's favorite foods, so it's no surprise that you're probably choosing your household hot dog brand wisely. When hunting for the best option, it's hard to know what to pick — they all look so similar! Luckily, we've got answers, so you can worry less about which hot dogs to throw on the grill, and dedicate more time to perfecting your backyard tablescape.
Food Republic's taste testers ranked 10 hot dog brands and found one brand they'd rather never try again: Jennie-O Turkey Franks. According to our testers, not only are these thick hot dogs incredibly dry, but they also lack that snap that hot dog lovers obsess over. They're also ultra-processed, with the first ingredient being "mechanically separated turkey." In fact, one Amazon reviewer said that they're unbelievably disgusting, citing that their texture was totally off-putting. "When you chew the sausages, you can clearly feel that bones have been mashed together with meat in the sausages," the user wrote. Many reviewers also shared the sentiment that these turkey franks are too salty, unappetizing and overall just not what you want when you bite into a hot dog.
Choosing the best hot dog brand
When shopping for the best hot dog brand, it's likely that you're looking for one that has quality ingredients, that delicious meaty flavor, and a perfect snap. While Jennie O's Turkey Franks missed the mark thanks to its ultra-processed meat and unappealing texture, there are other options that won't disappoint.
According to our hot dog taste testers, you'll want to head over to Costco for the best option. Not only does it offer members the superior food court hot dog, the Kirkland Beef Dinner Franks found in-store also earned high marks. The first listed ingredient is beef, and they're made with spices like garlic and paprika (we love a flavorful dog). Out testers loved that Kirkland's Beef Dinner Franks have that signature snap, and appreciated the hefty size — weighing about 8 percent more than your standard dog, according to the product details found on Costco's website. If you don't want such a big hot dog, you can also pick up a package of Kirkland's Beef Hot Dogs. This option has similar ingredients and an identical flavor to the dinner franks, but are the traditional size of a hot dog. The Costco exclusive products are not only superior in flavor, they are also offered in bulk — perfect for stocking up on or feeding to a hungry crowd at your next barbecue.