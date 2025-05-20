The Worst Hot Dog Brand Is So Processed It Might As Well Be Plastic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot dogs are one of the world's favorite foods, so it's no surprise that you're probably choosing your household hot dog brand wisely. When hunting for the best option, it's hard to know what to pick — they all look so similar! Luckily, we've got answers, so you can worry less about which hot dogs to throw on the grill, and dedicate more time to perfecting your backyard tablescape.

Food Republic's taste testers ranked 10 hot dog brands and found one brand they'd rather never try again: Jennie-O Turkey Franks. According to our testers, not only are these thick hot dogs incredibly dry, but they also lack that snap that hot dog lovers obsess over. They're also ultra-processed, with the first ingredient being "mechanically separated turkey." In fact, one Amazon reviewer said that they're unbelievably disgusting, citing that their texture was totally off-putting. "When you chew the sausages, you can clearly feel that bones have been mashed together with meat in the sausages," the user wrote. Many reviewers also shared the sentiment that these turkey franks are too salty, unappetizing and overall just not what you want when you bite into a hot dog.