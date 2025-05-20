The Ultimate Cling Film Hack For Restaurant-Quality Poached Eggs

Eggs are an extremely versatile ingredient, and with so many ways to prepare them, they are a great way to add flavor and protein to a meal. While there are certainly cooking methods that are easier than poaching, there's something about that inner runny yolk that keeps us coming back. Thankfully, there is a common hack that helps keep your poached egg from splitting while cooking — and all you need is cling wrap.

The steps are fairly simple: Take a small bowl and loosely drape a piece of cling wrap inside. Be sure to use heat-proof plastic wrap so it doesn't melt into your food. Coat the inside of the wrap with a bit of oil before cracking an egg into the wrap-covered bowl. Gather up the sides of the cling wrap to make sure the egg is secure, then tie a knot to create a pouch. From there, you can let the pouch rest in your simmering water until the egg is cooked, then cut away the cling wrap to serve. Note that you'll still want to avoid common egg-poaching mistakes like using water that is too shallow or too close to boiling. But using cling film is one of the best ways to keep your eggs intact while still being able to cook multiple at once. Just remember to handle the pouch with care, as the egg could still break under pressure, and the film will be hot.