The Ultimate Cling Film Hack For Restaurant-Quality Poached Eggs
Eggs are an extremely versatile ingredient, and with so many ways to prepare them, they are a great way to add flavor and protein to a meal. While there are certainly cooking methods that are easier than poaching, there's something about that inner runny yolk that keeps us coming back. Thankfully, there is a common hack that helps keep your poached egg from splitting while cooking — and all you need is cling wrap.
The steps are fairly simple: Take a small bowl and loosely drape a piece of cling wrap inside. Be sure to use heat-proof plastic wrap so it doesn't melt into your food. Coat the inside of the wrap with a bit of oil before cracking an egg into the wrap-covered bowl. Gather up the sides of the cling wrap to make sure the egg is secure, then tie a knot to create a pouch. From there, you can let the pouch rest in your simmering water until the egg is cooked, then cut away the cling wrap to serve. Note that you'll still want to avoid common egg-poaching mistakes like using water that is too shallow or too close to boiling. But using cling film is one of the best ways to keep your eggs intact while still being able to cook multiple at once. Just remember to handle the pouch with care, as the egg could still break under pressure, and the film will be hot.
Customize your poached eggs to your liking
Other than getting that iconic poached egg shape, the cling wrap hack offers other benefits to your meal. While eggs are a great base, they often taste best when seasoned or accompanied by other ingredients. Using the cling wrap method, you can add seasoning to the yolk of your egg before cooking it — whether it's simple salt and pepper or you're adding aromatics like garlic and onions — giving it an extra layer of flavor. Just be careful not to overstuff the yolk area so the egg can still cook properly in the pouch.
Since the cling wrap hack takes away the stress of keeping your eggs intact, you can focus your mental energy on other parts of the meal. You might put together a breakfast sandwich, or take the time to get more creative. After all, who said eggs could only be savory? If you want to sweeten things up, try poaching your egg in maple syrup. This may require a bit of finesse while using cling film — like lining your pouch with the syrup — but it will infuse the egg with a sugary undertone that brings new life to this classic recipe. You could even top these poached eggs with chili flakes for a sweet-and-spicy combo to really wake you up in the morning. Once you've mastered the cling film hack, you open the door to many more possibilities.