11 Red Flags You Should Always Look For At A Pizza Shop, According To The Pros

Nobody's got time for bad 'za. Few things beat sinking your teeth into the blistered char of a hot slice, folded into submission and topped with crispy, gloriously greasy pepperoni. For true fans, pizza wins every time ... except when it doesn't. Kick sorry slices to the street as we uncover the tell-tale signs of a bad pizza joint, so your next pie is sure to be 100% fire.

We tapped entrepreneur, restaurateur, and CEO of Prince Street Pizza, Lawrence Longo, for his exclusive take on what truly makes or breaks a pizza shop. Longo first got friendly with the New York City original in 2018, six years after the celebrity-favorite shop made its Gotham debut. What's the secret sauce? "For Prince Street, I really think it's the components of all of its parts, the crust, the sauce, the cheese," Longo told Forbes in 2024. "We care about all of it. We try to use the best ingredients. We make everything in-house." Prince Street Pizza remains the hypebeast of pizza places for good reason. (Officially, that reason might be the square-shaped vibe of its trademarked Sicilian SoHo Spicy Spring.)

First looks to last gasps, Longo shares the difference between an average shop and a great one. Whether it comes down to the aromas floating on the breeze, a love/hate relationship with reviews, peacing out on soggy slices, or zero grated Parm, these red flags reveal when a shop isn't in it to win it.