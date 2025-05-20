What It Means To Order A Call Drink At The Bar

If you go into a bar or restaurant that serves alcoholic beverages, you might notice signs indicating daily specials, with well drinks assigned one price and call drinks another. Most every adult is familiar with the term well drink, but call drink is a less recognizable term. It means a beverage where you say exactly what brand of alcohol you want, as opposed to well drinks, where you accept the cheapest version of the alcohol you desire in your cocktail or mixed drink (between which there is a world of difference).

Food Republic spoke with Will Patton, partner and beverage director of Press Club, a vinyl record-themed cocktail bar in Washington, D.C., about his preferences for calling out the brand of alcohol. "If I am ordering a negroni at a bar, I will normally call a gin that I am familiar with to make it easier for the bartender," he told us. The reason it makes it easier for the bartender? They don't have to guess what quality of spirit you want. Examples of ordering a call drink can be as simple as a Jack and Coke, as well as a Grey Goose martini, or a Tanqueray negroni.