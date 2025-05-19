Don't Buy Frozen Veggies Without Checking For This Major Red Flag

What else do you need to consider when buying frozen vegetables? We've mentioned bagged vegetables only so far, for the simple reason that you ought to eschew the boxed variety. Not only will this type of packaging take up more room in your freezer, it's also more difficult to feel for those freezer burned lumps through the cardboard. You should also consider making a big reach for the bags you want — vegetables that are sitting closer to the door of the freezer are more likely to be freezer burned, due to their proximity to the warm store air every time someone opens it. Further, you might want to read the labels of any potential frozen vegetables, to ensure they're just that: All vegetable, no additional ingredients.

If you get your veggies home, discover that you missed a few lumps, and now have freezer burned broccoli or green beans, it's not the end of the world. While they might not taste the best on their own, these veggies can still be used in anything that adds moisture back into them, like soups or casseroles. Not only can the additional liquid help reconstitute the texture somewhat, all of the other ingredients, especially spices and herbs, can go a long way in bolstering the flavor (or hiding the lack of). Just be sure to remove any additional crystalized ice from your veg before preparing — forgetting this step can have the opposite effect, causing an excess of unwanted moisture in your dish.