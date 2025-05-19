Are Eggs Vegetarian?

Is being a vegetarian as straightforward as it seems? While it's true that vegetarians don't eat animal meat, distinguishing them from vegans — who abstain from all animal-derived foods — is important. Although plenty of meat-free recipes exist — and even plant-based seafood and protein-rich plant-based meat are available for purchase — the question of alternatives often arises for ingredients like eggs, which, of course, come from various birds. These oval-shaped, hard-shelled structures do not derive from the flesh of animals, so they are technically vegetarian (as long as they remain unfertilized, as most grocery store eggs do), and many vegetarians enjoy them as a source of protein in their diets.

However, if the eggs were fertilized — meaning they came into contact with a bird's sperm — or even if the birds from which they derived were fed a non-vegetarian diet (factory-farmed chickens, for example, may be given feed that derives from other animals), they would not be considered vegetarian by some non-meat eaters, and would therefore be avoided. Due to rising interest among consumers over the conditions in which many of their food items have been produced, some companies have started marketing their eggs as specifically vegetarian.