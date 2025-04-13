Does Plant-Based Steak Have As Much Protein As The Real Thing?

Plant-based protein has become a mainstay for those seeking alternatives to traditional meat. Do plant-based meats contain just as much protein as traditional meats? It depends on the ingredients and the cut of meat for the animal-based product.

A three-ounce steak has a slightly different protein amount — generally 22 to 24 grams, depending upon the cut. In comparison, the protein content for plant-based steak changes based on the manufacturer. The Beyond Meat company offers Beyond Steak — a mycelium product made to mimic whole-muscle steak, with 21 grams of protein. Chunk Foods plant-based Steak has 25 grams of soy-based protein in each four-ounce serving. Juicy Marbles, a brand from Slovenia, has a four-ounce filet with 20 grams of soy protein. Meati, a Colorado brand, offers 15 grams of mycelium protein for steaks that are just over four ounces.

Protein is not the only consideration you should have when thinking about how plant-based steaks might fit into your weekly planning for balanced meals. For instance, the sodium content varies across the different vegan offerings. A Meati Classic Cutlet has 190 milligrams of sodium while its Classic Steak contains 200 milligrams per serving. Juicy Marbles brand has the highest sodium content with that four-ounce filet adding up to 350 milligrams.

Comparitavely, a three-ounce steak has only up to about 54 milligrams of sodium – yet beef has no fiber, and many of these plant-based options have 7 grams. though some, like Beyond Steak, have as little as two grams.