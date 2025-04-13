Does Plant-Based Steak Have As Much Protein As The Real Thing?
Plant-based protein has become a mainstay for those seeking alternatives to traditional meat. Do plant-based meats contain just as much protein as traditional meats? It depends on the ingredients and the cut of meat for the animal-based product.
A three-ounce steak has a slightly different protein amount — generally 22 to 24 grams, depending upon the cut. In comparison, the protein content for plant-based steak changes based on the manufacturer. The Beyond Meat company offers Beyond Steak — a mycelium product made to mimic whole-muscle steak, with 21 grams of protein. Chunk Foods plant-based Steak has 25 grams of soy-based protein in each four-ounce serving. Juicy Marbles, a brand from Slovenia, has a four-ounce filet with 20 grams of soy protein. Meati, a Colorado brand, offers 15 grams of mycelium protein for steaks that are just over four ounces.
Protein is not the only consideration you should have when thinking about how plant-based steaks might fit into your weekly planning for balanced meals. For instance, the sodium content varies across the different vegan offerings. A Meati Classic Cutlet has 190 milligrams of sodium while its Classic Steak contains 200 milligrams per serving. Juicy Marbles brand has the highest sodium content with that four-ounce filet adding up to 350 milligrams.
Comparitavely, a three-ounce steak has only up to about 54 milligrams of sodium – yet beef has no fiber, and many of these plant-based options have 7 grams. though some, like Beyond Steak, have as little as two grams.
The evolution in flavor of plant-based meat alternatives
Although mimicking meat has never been easy, today, you can find a host of options besides the standard plant-based protein burgers that are tastier than ever. Beyond Beef (part of the Beyond Meats brand) is made with avocado oil, which imparts a juicier and meatier product. The avocado oil, with a higher smoke point, also allows the Beyond Beef meats to cook up better than the previous offerings.
Chunk Meats and Juicy Marbles have both been praised for their tastes and textures. Of course, those new to plant-based meats may find the taste to be slightly off or processed, but those who eat it routinely have praised both brands online.
If you're considering trying a plant-based steak, it's important to look at the ingredient list. If the product is made from soy or wheat, those with sensitivities, like celiac disease, should bypass them. Beyond Steak has no soy, but it does contain wheat gluten. Chunk Steak contains both soy and gluten. Juicy Marbles contains soy but no wheat. Meati Foods doesn't list soy or wheat in their product ingredients. The company does suggest avoiding its products if you're sensitive to fungi (mushroom, mold, or yeast). Finally, Impossible Foods contains soy but no wheat gluten.