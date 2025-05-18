How To Open A Ramune Drink And Why There's A Marble In It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ramune soda is a household name in the Japanese drink world, appearing on many must-try lists when it comes to Japanese cuisine. The iconic soda is rumored to have started out as a carbonated medicine designed to prevent cholera, but instead took hold as the beverage that most now associate with summer festivals. With its breadth of flavors — similar to how Japan has over 200 flavors of Kit Kat candy — you'd think the drink's tastiness would be what makes it so popular. But what really makes ramune, well, ramune, is the special bottle it comes in. Disputes over the soda's name have traced it back to the Japanese version of the English word "lemonade," but some theories say that before it was called ramune, the drink was known as mabu soda: "marble soda."
The marble in this case refers to the drink's unique Codd-neck bottles, which are glass bottles designed with a marble and rubber stopper that use the drink's carbonation to seal it from within and keep its contents from going flat. This allows the drink to stay fizzy for longer, as its trapped gas is only truly released when you open the bottle — hence why carbonated drinks taste so good. As ramune makers are the only big names to use these bottles, they've become a signature part of the drink's image and the fun of sipping this fruity beverage. To open the drink, you'll remove the plastic wrapper and ring and use the small stopper that comes in the lid to push down and release the marble into the bottle. This activates the carbonation. You'll then be able to drink through the opening left by the marble and enjoy.
How to enjoy and get creative with ramune soda
Preparing and opening your ramune bottle is just as much part of the experience, so you'll want to nail it to make the most of the carbonation. Once you've selected your brand and flavor, peel back the seal and align the plunger with the drinking hole and the marble that sits inside the top of the bottle, then give it a forceful push down so the marble falls into the lower part of the bottle. The satisfying pop and subsequent flurry of bubbles will indicate success and that your ramune is ready for drinking. And don't worry, the bottle is designed to keep the marble trapped inside so you won't accidentally swallow it, but it also won't block the flow of soda.
Once you've opened your ramune, you are free to drink up straight from the ice-cold bottle for the freshest carbonation. Given the range of flavors available, ramune can be easily enjoyed with a variety of Japanese snacks that complement the drink's fizz, such as sweet and salty rice crackers, but can also be added to drinks. Making the perfect highball mixed drink is an area where the Japanese excel, but you can make your own by replacing the classic soda water with your favorite flavor of ramune. You can also try other ramune-based cocktails, like combining it with classic Japanese shōchū. The refreshing carbonation of the iconic soda will naturally complement the alcohol and make for a unique twist on an old-school drink. If you're ready to try it, you can order a variety pack of ramune soda from Shirakiku on Amazon.