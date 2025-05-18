How To Open A Ramune Drink And Why There's A Marble In It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ramune soda is a household name in the Japanese drink world, appearing on many must-try lists when it comes to Japanese cuisine. The iconic soda is rumored to have started out as a carbonated medicine designed to prevent cholera, but instead took hold as the beverage that most now associate with summer festivals. With its breadth of flavors — similar to how Japan has over 200 flavors of Kit Kat candy — you'd think the drink's tastiness would be what makes it so popular. But what really makes ramune, well, ramune, is the special bottle it comes in. Disputes over the soda's name have traced it back to the Japanese version of the English word "lemonade," but some theories say that before it was called ramune, the drink was known as mabu soda: "marble soda."

The marble in this case refers to the drink's unique Codd-neck bottles, which are glass bottles designed with a marble and rubber stopper that use the drink's carbonation to seal it from within and keep its contents from going flat. This allows the drink to stay fizzy for longer, as its trapped gas is only truly released when you open the bottle — hence why carbonated drinks taste so good. As ramune makers are the only big names to use these bottles, they've become a signature part of the drink's image and the fun of sipping this fruity beverage. To open the drink, you'll remove the plastic wrapper and ring and use the small stopper that comes in the lid to push down and release the marble into the bottle. This activates the carbonation. You'll then be able to drink through the opening left by the marble and enjoy.