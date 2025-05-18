The Trader Joe's Ingredient You Need To Upgrade Its Boxed Pancake And Waffle Mix

There is no denying that Trader Joe's boasts a lot of delicious foods and one-of-a-kind treats. Some are classic staples, like their reliably tasty pancake and waffle mix, which features different yummy flavors on rotation. Regardless of the flavor — thus far, they've had ube mochi, pumpkin, mini chocolate chip, and cinnamon bun inspired, to name just a few — the one ingredient that you need to upgrade this box mix even further is the Trader Joe's vanilla bean bourbon paste.

The super vanilla-forward taste is more deeply flavored than a typical extract, with specks of yummy vanilla beans. However, that's not the only thing that sets vanilla bean paste apart from vanilla extract. Adding just one teaspoon to the wet ingredients provides floral, aromatic flecks of vanilla and a complex taste that pairs perfectly regardless of the flavor mix. Incorporating the vanilla paste into the cinnamon bun-inspired batter is a great way to bring out that bakery-level depth of flavor where the warm cinnamon sugar bits complement the creamy vanilla notes.