The Trader Joe's Ingredient You Need To Upgrade Its Boxed Pancake And Waffle Mix
There is no denying that Trader Joe's boasts a lot of delicious foods and one-of-a-kind treats. Some are classic staples, like their reliably tasty pancake and waffle mix, which features different yummy flavors on rotation. Regardless of the flavor — thus far, they've had ube mochi, pumpkin, mini chocolate chip, and cinnamon bun inspired, to name just a few — the one ingredient that you need to upgrade this box mix even further is the Trader Joe's vanilla bean bourbon paste.
The super vanilla-forward taste is more deeply flavored than a typical extract, with specks of yummy vanilla beans. However, that's not the only thing that sets vanilla bean paste apart from vanilla extract. Adding just one teaspoon to the wet ingredients provides floral, aromatic flecks of vanilla and a complex taste that pairs perfectly regardless of the flavor mix. Incorporating the vanilla paste into the cinnamon bun-inspired batter is a great way to bring out that bakery-level depth of flavor where the warm cinnamon sugar bits complement the creamy vanilla notes.
Other Trader Joe's items that will upgrade your batter
In addition to the vanilla in the batter, there are tons of other delicious additions you can stir into your pancake or waffle mix to level up the flavor. For example, add a sprinkle of Trader Joe's 100% Saigon cinnamon for an extra punch of aromatic flavor in the cinnamon bun-inspired mix. Be forewarned, though, that sometimes certain products at the grocery giant are hard to come by, so consider learning the easy way to cinch hard-to-find Trader Joe's items so you can snag all of the goodies that are perfect additions to your breakfast treats.
If you have their regularly flavored pancake mix, swirl in a tablespoon of strawberry jam to create a berry-scented pancake that's perfectly sweet, fruity, and fragrant. This works for blueberry pancake recipes, too. Ube spread is another super delicious Trader Joe's product for slathering on top of the mini chocolate chip batter or stirring in to provide a little boost of ube taste (and purple color) that mimics a delectable blend of sweet, coconut pistachio, and nuttier flavor too. Since each box can also make waffles, remember that all of these additions also work to incorporate a ton of flavor and a delicious crunchy exterior and fluffy interior.