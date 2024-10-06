How Rick Steves Saves Money And Sightsees When Dining Across Europe

The renowned travel guru and writer Rick Steves has experienced the finer side of Europe's dining scene — but his roots are firmly planted in economic travel. In fact, the now-famous foodie funded his first six European excursions on a modest piano teacher's income and broke into writing by debuting a budget travel class. So naturally, our ears perk up when Steves shares a tip that stretches our culinary allowances. Rather than encouraging visitors to whittle down the cost of a restaurant, he suggests that diners curate a picnic to bring to a picture-perfect locale.

The quickest way to grab your picnic-friendly morsels is by visiting a local convenience store. They're located just a stone's throw from most tourist attractions and are almost always cheaper than the neighboring restaurants. You'll find basics like canned foods and a smattering of beverages in a pinch. But venturing a bit further to find a grocery store will save you even more money while vastly expanding the selection. If you're craving gourmet bites at local prices, exploring the market stalls is best.

All three options pull you into the heart of a nation's culture — you'll encounter butchers, bakers, farmers, and chatty locals, melding with the bustle of day-to-day life. Once you've purchased your portable bites, it's time for the best part – grabbing a front-row seat to Europe's breathtaking beauty, be it on the lawn of the Eiffel Tower or along the shores of the Amalfi Coast.