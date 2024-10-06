How Rick Steves Saves Money And Sightsees When Dining Across Europe
The renowned travel guru and writer Rick Steves has experienced the finer side of Europe's dining scene — but his roots are firmly planted in economic travel. In fact, the now-famous foodie funded his first six European excursions on a modest piano teacher's income and broke into writing by debuting a budget travel class. So naturally, our ears perk up when Steves shares a tip that stretches our culinary allowances. Rather than encouraging visitors to whittle down the cost of a restaurant, he suggests that diners curate a picnic to bring to a picture-perfect locale.
The quickest way to grab your picnic-friendly morsels is by visiting a local convenience store. They're located just a stone's throw from most tourist attractions and are almost always cheaper than the neighboring restaurants. You'll find basics like canned foods and a smattering of beverages in a pinch. But venturing a bit further to find a grocery store will save you even more money while vastly expanding the selection. If you're craving gourmet bites at local prices, exploring the market stalls is best.
All three options pull you into the heart of a nation's culture — you'll encounter butchers, bakers, farmers, and chatty locals, melding with the bustle of day-to-day life. Once you've purchased your portable bites, it's time for the best part – grabbing a front-row seat to Europe's breathtaking beauty, be it on the lawn of the Eiffel Tower or along the shores of the Amalfi Coast.
The best European picnic foods for an affordable feast
The "best" foods for your outdoor feast will depend on your specific location within Europe. As a rule of thumb, Rick Steves recommends local and seasonal cuisine, so we suggest you ask vendors what's popular or abundant during your visit. If you're perusing a French market, a sturdy baguette, picnic-friendly cheeses, and a piece of ripe fruit is a tasty, budget-conscious choice. You can even ask a fishmonger to shuck a few oysters for you, a great way to enjoy a touch of luxury while spending a fraction of what you would in a restaurant.
If you'll be dining on one of Greece's pristine beaches, a mezze selection is best, featuring pita bread, hummus, and heat-loving vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers topped with a drizzle of olive oil. Don't forget to pick up dolmades from the deli section. This finger food boasts a savory rice filling, and each portion is conveniently wrapped in brined grape leaves.
Spain famously offers tapas, small Spanish bites that transport well. While they're commonly served in taverns alongside a libation, you can grab many of the same items from grocery stores. Jamón, a popular cured meat, can be purchased in convenient packs and paired with manchego cheese and olives. Tins of anchovies or sardines add a salty richness to the party, priming the palette for a local beer, bottle of cava, or mineral water. Just add cutlery and napkins, and your dream picnic is complete.