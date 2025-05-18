The Ingredient That Makes Brazil's Tiquira Liquor Purple

You may be familiar with cassava. Perhaps you have found that using cassava flour is your best weapon against soggy gluten-free bread, or maybe you recognize it from the little balls in tapioca pudding. But in the state of Maranhão, in Brazil, the plant is also used to make a lesser-known liquor called tiquira. As the oldest spirit in Brazil, tiquira can be found at markets in Maranhão, often produced by moonshiners, though at least one company, Guaaja, produces the brandy-style beverage legally. The pleasant flavor profile includes undertones of nuts, caramel, vanilla, and dried fruit, but its typical appearance may be what draws some buyers in — many tiquiras are often a bright purple color. Since cassava sports a brown exterior and its inside is white, the color of tiquira is clearly not from the root vegetable itself, which begs the question: how do makers achieve the purple hue?

Many say that the purple liquor gets its vibrancy from the use of mandarin leaves — specifically tangerine — during production. However, if it is distilled with the leaves, it is not recognized by the country's Ministry of Agriculture. It has also been suspected that some distillers may use an artificial means of coloring the spirit. That suspicion was confirmed in 2005 when a scientific study revealed the presence of crystal violet (also known as methyl violet), a toxic dye, in a small sample of publicly available bottles of the beverage.