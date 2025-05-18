Give Deviled Eggs A Much-Needed Bite With An Ingredient That Will Clear Your Sinuses
Deviled eggs are an important party food to have in your bag of tricks. Simple, delicious, and generally less heavy than other typical party fare, this snack is perfect for everything from tailgates to Thanksgiving dinner. Deviled eggs are also delightfully customizable, with any number of ingredients and preparations to choose from; one inclusion you may not have considered before, but should start to now, is horseradish.
Not only does horseradish add some of that complex spice that hits you in the sinuses like wasabi, but it can also add a jolt of acidity to cut the otherwise somewhat uniform creamy, dense flavor if you use a pickled version. It's hard to truly be surprised by a deviled eggs dish, but this addition will help yours stand out from the crowd and can be subtle enough to make for a great conversation starter if used in small amounts.
Horseradish can be a divisive condiment, as is befitting such a powerful flavor additive, but it's also surprisingly versatile. Not only is it great in deviled eggs, but you can use it in a horseradish crustead steak that guarantees explosive flavor in every bite, as it cuts through the tender, rich meat. While everyone knows that horseradish belongs in Bloody Marys, what you might not know is that you can actually infuse vodka with horseradish to enhance your favorite spicy cocktails like dirty martinis or Gibsons.
What kind of horseradish to use
The first decision you have to make when it comes to adding horseradish to deviled eggs is choosing between fresh or prepared horseradish. Fresh horseradish is more powerful, therefore requiring less to achieve the same effect. If you'd rather use prepared horseradish, another choice awaits: Do you choose vinegar-brined horseradish or a cream-based horseradish sauce such as the popular Inglehoffer cream-style horseradish (available on Amazon)?
That depends on what you're going for, as both options have unique benefits. The white vinegar used in pickled horseradish to stabilize and mellow the flavor makes for a nice complement to the heaviness of your run-of-the-mill deviled egg, adding a little lightness and tang along with the flavor imparted by the root itself. On the other hand, cream-style will bring in much of the horseradish taste without as much kick while also imparting even more creaminess, leaving your deviled eggs silky smooth but still bursting with flavor.
Once you've made your choice, it's time to prepare the dish. Take a classic deviled eggs recipe and add the horseradish into the filling combination. A half teaspoon is enough if you're using fresh horseradish, but if you're using prepared horseradish, whether vinegar or cream-based, a full teaspoon should be plenty. You can also add a dash of sweet pickle relish to add even more complexity and offset some of the added heat and sharpness.