Give Deviled Eggs A Much-Needed Bite With An Ingredient That Will Clear Your Sinuses

Deviled eggs are an important party food to have in your bag of tricks. Simple, delicious, and generally less heavy than other typical party fare, this snack is perfect for everything from tailgates to Thanksgiving dinner. Deviled eggs are also delightfully customizable, with any number of ingredients and preparations to choose from; one inclusion you may not have considered before, but should start to now, is horseradish.

Not only does horseradish add some of that complex spice that hits you in the sinuses like wasabi, but it can also add a jolt of acidity to cut the otherwise somewhat uniform creamy, dense flavor if you use a pickled version. It's hard to truly be surprised by a deviled eggs dish, but this addition will help yours stand out from the crowd and can be subtle enough to make for a great conversation starter if used in small amounts.

Horseradish can be a divisive condiment, as is befitting such a powerful flavor additive, but it's also surprisingly versatile. Not only is it great in deviled eggs, but you can use it in a horseradish crustead steak that guarantees explosive flavor in every bite, as it cuts through the tender, rich meat. While everyone knows that horseradish belongs in Bloody Marys, what you might not know is that you can actually infuse vodka with horseradish to enhance your favorite spicy cocktails like dirty martinis or Gibsons.