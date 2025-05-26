Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken Vs Karaage: What Makes These Crispy Fried Bites So Wildly Different?

Popcorn chicken isn't just a popular bite in the U.S., but it's also a smash hit across other cultural cuisines, like in Taiwan and Japan. Both Taiwanese popcorn chicken and karaage are, as you might have guessed, predominately made with chicken — though one of the two wasn't always. These two tasty dishes share a delightful crispiness. However, how they get that result varies from the marinades to the coatings.

Taiwanese popcorn chicken is a staple in night market food scenes across Taiwan. Served hot, crispy, and bursting with flavor, passersby can enjoy this dish in little paper bags with wooden skewers for utensils as an excellent snack while enjoying all the night market has to offer. This dish is rumored to have originally been the country's answer to KFC-inspired chicken nuggets.

The history behind Japan's version of fried chicken, karaage, didn't actually originate on the island nation, and it wasn't chicken that was first used. The dish was first introduced to Japan by the Chinese during the Tang dynasty, with tofu as the choice of protein. As the dish gained popularity, it evolved to use a variety of seafood like finfish, crab, and octopus. After the U.S. soldiers introduced the broiler chicken to Japan over the course of World War II, karaage made with chicken took off as a means to combat the food scarcity the country had suffered.