The Type Of Marinade You Need To Stay Away From When Grilling Meat

When it comes to grilling, a good marinade can tenderize your meat, infuse it with flavor, and keep it from drying out over the hot flames. However, not all marinades are created equal, and dairy-based ones in particular don't always react well to a grill's dry heat. We spoke with Mike Williams, VP of Kenyon International, to discuss the potential risks and best practices when using dairy-based marinades for grilled meat.

A milk bath may tenderize your steak thanks to its lactic acid and calcium, but grilling presents certain risks. "Cream or dairy-based marinades often contain milk proteins, sugars and fats that can burn quickly over direct heat," Williams says. "When exposed to high temperatures on the grill, the sugars caramelize and the proteins can scorch, resulting in a bitter, burnt flavor." Much like how it's a mistake to cook hash browns in butter, dairy often has too low a smoke point to handle any heat above 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

"This can also affect the texture of the meat, making it a bit tough or rubbery, especially if the dairy has curdled from the heat," Williams continues. "So, while dairy can tenderize the meat when marinated for a short time, using it with a little less heat on the grill is best." If you're new to grilling, you may want to steer clear of dairy-based marinades. They require a lot of effort to bring out their positives, and even more knowledge of how different types of dairy interact with intense, dry heat.