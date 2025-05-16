Where Can You Find Tim Hortons' Store-Bought Coffee Grounds In America?

Tim Hortons opened in Canada in 1964. 20 years later, in 1984, the first United States location opened in New York. From there, growth slowly multiplied. To be exact, there are 697 locations in the United States to date, most of which are located in New York, Michigan, and Ohio. If you're one of these lucky states, you can simply head to a brick-and-mortar shop to buy your bags of coffee. Curious if your state has a Tim Hortons coffee shop? You can double check with the company's store finder.

If you were hoping a Tim's would pop up near you soon, expansion efforts may come your way. The chain aspires to hit 1,000 locations in the U.S. by 2028. So, whether your dreams come true with a new shop nearby, you plan on buying online, or you plan on searching at your local grocery store, there are plenty of ways to get your hands on your bag of Tim Hortons coffee grounds.

When you do, consider making a Canadian classic by making a traditional order, the double double at Tim Hortons. This means the coffee has two sugars and two creams, hence the double reference. Alternatively, recreate a secret menu item at home with this Wayne Gretzky-inspired Tim Hortons coffee (it's a little intense) for the ultimate ode to this Canadian coffee brand.