Poached eggs are one of those dishes — like carbonara or even a pot of white rice — that can be disproportionately difficult to cook despite their apparent simplicity. Unevenly cooked eggs, with rubbery whites and watery yolks, can ruin a brunch faster than discovering your bottomless mimosas actually do, in fact, have a bottom. If you, like so many others, struggle to poach eggs without them falling apart on you, don't worry — there's a simple fix.

To perfect your breakfast craft, you don't need fancy ingredients or equipment. All you need is a humble, deep-bottomed ladle. Coat the ladle with non-stick cooking spray and crack the egg into it. Then lower the ladle into the pot, allowing the simmering water to gently cascade over the egg. Don't dunk the ladle completely — the influx of water would be too aggressive and could ruin the texture. Letting the water get too hot is another mistake everyone makes with poached eggs, so make sure to keep it at a gentle simmer rather than a rolling boil.

This trick lets you denature the proteins in the egg whites — that is, break them down so they begin to solidify — without having to add vinegar. In the traditional poaching process, the addition of vinegar increases the acidity of the water, which speeds up the rate of denaturing, allowing the egg to poach faster while maintaining its structural integrity.