Why You Should Ditch The Mason Jars When Meal Prepping

Mason jars had their meal-prepping moment — past tense intentional. While they are still a useful tool to store lettuce or peel hard-boiled eggs, these jars are simply not the best option for storing your food for the week, even if those layered salads do look pretty dang cute. Instead, follow the advice of every line cook and professional chef and get yourself some deli containers. In fact, you probably already have some lying around. These are the clear cylindrical plastic containers that you might have saved from your last pho order to-go.

The caveats of mason jars are that they are bulky, heavy, and breakable. Plus, the typical two-piece metal tops are easy to misplace and can get rusty. Since the jars are not easily stackable, they're not the most space-efficient choice, both in your fridge and your cabinet. And though they can technically go in the freezer, if a jar falls out or you accidentally overfill one (the liquid in food expands when frozen!), you'll be stuck with the cumbersome task of cleaning up glass shards.

Save mason jars for when you're storing bulk goods and want that cute vintage look, like for salt on your countertop, nuts and seeds on open shelves, or sugar in your coffee station. Stick to deli containers for meal prepping (and drinking water, if you want to feel even more like Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear").