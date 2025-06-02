The Canned Tomatoes You Should Skip On Your Next Grocery Run

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple, with a plethora of uses in various recipes. While fresh, in-season tomatoes are always preferred, canned tomatoes are hard to beat for their convenience and ease of use. And there's so many to choose from, too! You can grab crushed tomatoes, whole peeled tomatoes, tomato paste, or passata, to name a few. The issue is, there are literally entire aisles dedicated to canned tomatoes — it can be hard to determine which brand you should choose (and which you should avoid).

Food Republic ranked 14 canned tomato brands and found one that we think you should leave on the shelf: Safeway's Signature SELECT Petite Diced Tomatoes. According to our taste-testers, these diced tomatoes were seriously bland compared to the other options they tried. In fact, one review on Safeway's website noted that the product is of "[average] quality. Overcooked and sorta watery." And when it comes to canned tomatoes, watery products tend not to have a ton of flavor. Another review said that the Signature SELECT Petite Diced Tomatoes are mushy, which, depending on what you're making, may or may not matter to you.

When it comes to the ingredients, the list is pretty standard, delivering a canned product made with tomatoes, tomato juice, salt, citric acid, and sodium chloride. We do suspect, however, that the addition of citric acid is likely contributing to the extra acidic flavor of the tomatoes, and that the extra tomato juice is what's making the product watery. If you are shopping at Safeway, avoid this particular canned tomato product.