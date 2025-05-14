Tejuino Vs Tepache: How Do These Traditional Mexican Drinks Differ?

What is it about the human condition that begs — nay, demands — access to locally sourced alcohol? Our relationship as a species to the fermentation process dates back at least 7,000 years and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. In Mexico, two of the most popular and enduring traditional beverages are called tejuino and tepache. But what are they, and how are they different?

Both of these Mexican staples are part of a long history of low-alcohol-content pre-Columbian drinks, alongside pulque, a tequila predecessor that was hugely important in Aztec mythology, and colonche, a drink made from the tunas of nopal cacti (because yes, you can eat cactus). Most of these beverages were originally religious or ritualistic in origin, reflecting a connection to the gods of the land by sanctifying the flora that grew in abundance in the region. While tejuino and tepache started out similarly, their evolution over centuries of recipe adjustments and new ingredient introductions has led them to different endpoints.