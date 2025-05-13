Skip The Steak Sauce: Top Your Meat With A Creamy Canned Ingredient

To use cream of mushroom soup as a sauce, all you need to do is pop off the top, pour it into a pan, and gently heat it. If you'd like to thin it out, you can add a splash of milk or a dairy alternative. For a bit of tanginess, stir in some Greek yogurt or sour cream.

There are plenty of ways to jazz the sauce up, too. Start by turning to your garden for fresh flavor in the form of herbs like sage, tarragon, or thyme. Add heat with a sprinkle of cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes. For a deeper, earthier note, try a dash of cumin. If you're after smokiness, smoked paprika or a drop of liquid smoke will do the trick.

Aromatics also complement steak beautifully. Give some minced garlic cloves a quick saute before stirring them into the creamy soup, or caramelize onions for a subtly sweet boost. Finally, if you want even more umami, add a splash of Worcestershire or soy sauce — or beef the sauce up with extra mushrooms.