Skip The Steak Sauce: Top Your Meat With A Creamy Canned Ingredient
Despite what some purists may say, it's not always a faux pas to put sauce on your steak. In fact, there are plenty of sauces that can complement beef — even Julia Child had a signature finishing touch for a thick, delicious steak sauce. And if you're looking for an easy way to add richness to your steak dinner, you needn't look further than your pantry for one simple canned ingredient: cream of mushroom soup.
Mushrooms are a classic pairing with beef, and rich toppings are no newcomers to the steak game. Steak Diane has graced restaurant menus since at least the mid-1900s, and other creamy sauces like peppercorn and Béarnaise are longtime favorites. While cream of mushroom soup may not channel the fanciness of liquor-laced Diane sauce or traditional French Béarnaise with its touch of tarragon, it can still transform your steak into a meaty masterpiece, delivering plenty of umami from the mushrooms.
How to use cream of mushroom soup as a steak sauce
To use cream of mushroom soup as a sauce, all you need to do is pop off the top, pour it into a pan, and gently heat it. If you'd like to thin it out, you can add a splash of milk or a dairy alternative. For a bit of tanginess, stir in some Greek yogurt or sour cream.
There are plenty of ways to jazz the sauce up, too. Start by turning to your garden for fresh flavor in the form of herbs like sage, tarragon, or thyme. Add heat with a sprinkle of cayenne or crushed red pepper flakes. For a deeper, earthier note, try a dash of cumin. If you're after smokiness, smoked paprika or a drop of liquid smoke will do the trick.
Aromatics also complement steak beautifully. Give some minced garlic cloves a quick saute before stirring them into the creamy soup, or caramelize onions for a subtly sweet boost. Finally, if you want even more umami, add a splash of Worcestershire or soy sauce — or beef the sauce up with extra mushrooms.