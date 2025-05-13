What Is The 'National' Soup Of Portugal?

Making caldo verde yourself is simple, and only requires seven ingredients: potatoes, greens, sausage, onion, garlic, water, and salt. If you're hoping for a thicker, more traditional soup, opt for starchy russet potatoes that can easily be mashed into the broth. However, if you want to retain distinct chunks of potato in your soup, waxier Yukon Golds might be the spuds for you. Flat leaf kale is the most common green used in caldo verde, but you can also use collards or mustard greens. You may wish to blanch the greens first to remove some of the kale's bitter taste.

The classic way to prep greens for caldo verde is to roll them into fat, cigar-like bundles and thinly slice (or chiffonade) them, which allows the greens to cook down quickly. When it comes to sausage, linguiça or chouriço are considered traditional, but any sort of smoked sausage will do in a pinch. It's a good idea to brown them in your pot before you start the soup, allowing the drippings to create a base of flavor.

As far as broth is concerned, there are many caldo verde purists who will say that water is the only true requirement. However, most cooks prefer using premade broth (such as chicken or vegetable) to add depth and complexity to the dish. Caldo verde can also easily be made vegan by using water or vegetable broth and omitting the sausage (or replacing it with spicy vegan sausage, crispy mushrooms, or smoked seitan).