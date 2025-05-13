What Is The 'National' Soup Of Portugal?
While there are many delicious and comforting soup recipes in the world, few are considered so iconic that they become a part of a national identity. One such case is Portugal's caldo verde, a creamy, potato-based soup hailing from the country's northern Minho province. Translating to "green broth" in English, this traditional soup gets its name from the abundance of thinly sliced greens that lend the dish its verdant hue. Along with potatoes and greens, caldo verde is also commonly made with thin slices of linguiça or chouriço sausage, which are often added as a garnish once the soup has finished cooking.
The origins of caldo verde date back to the mid-15th century, when farmers in the Minho region relied on their surplus of humble vegetables like starchy potatoes and leafy greens to feed the population through the winters. The traditional green used in caldo verde is couve galega (commonly known as Portuguese kale), though many modern recipes call for collard or mustard greens. Floury potatoes are the go-to for this dish, as they break down and thicken the broth while cooking, giving caldo verde its signature silky texture. In addition to bits of crispy sausage, caldo verde is often garnished with a drizzle of olive oil to round out the hearty flavor.
Tips for making caldo verde at home
Making caldo verde yourself is simple, and only requires seven ingredients: potatoes, greens, sausage, onion, garlic, water, and salt. If you're hoping for a thicker, more traditional soup, opt for starchy russet potatoes that can easily be mashed into the broth. However, if you want to retain distinct chunks of potato in your soup, waxier Yukon Golds might be the spuds for you. Flat leaf kale is the most common green used in caldo verde, but you can also use collards or mustard greens. You may wish to blanch the greens first to remove some of the kale's bitter taste.
The classic way to prep greens for caldo verde is to roll them into fat, cigar-like bundles and thinly slice (or chiffonade) them, which allows the greens to cook down quickly. When it comes to sausage, linguiça or chouriço are considered traditional, but any sort of smoked sausage will do in a pinch. It's a good idea to brown them in your pot before you start the soup, allowing the drippings to create a base of flavor.
As far as broth is concerned, there are many caldo verde purists who will say that water is the only true requirement. However, most cooks prefer using premade broth (such as chicken or vegetable) to add depth and complexity to the dish. Caldo verde can also easily be made vegan by using water or vegetable broth and omitting the sausage (or replacing it with spicy vegan sausage, crispy mushrooms, or smoked seitan).