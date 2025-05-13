Elevate Fried Chicken To Fine Dining Status With One Luxe Delicacy

Fried chicken, throughout much of recent history, has been considered more of a proletarian food than haute cuisine. However, that trend has started to shift, as chefs and gourmands have seen — and tasted — the potential to elevate fried chicken. But there's one ingredient you might not have thought to pair with the dish, one that will take it to levels of sophistication previously unknown: caviar.

"Fried chicken and caviar might seem worlds apart, but when you bring them together, magic happens," says Maricel Gentile, executive chef, owner of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook." "You've got the hot, crunchy, juicy comfort of fried chicken meeting the cool, briny pop of caviar," she continues, making us desperate to try this untraditional pairing.

While it might seem like the two sodium-rich foods would combine to overpower each other, Gentile says the opposite is actually true. "The richness of the chicken fat gets cut beautifully by the salty brightness of the roe," she says. "The crispy skin provides a savory crunch that complements the delicate pearls of caviar, almost like the best potato chip and dip you've ever had, but elevated." Speaking of potato chips, this idea of eating caviar with a salty, crunchy snack isn't new: Potato chips also happen to be a perfect pairing for caviar, especially with a nice brut wine to sip on.