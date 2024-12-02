How Often Do You Need To Replace Sheet Pans?

Think about everything you put your sheet pans through: roasting vegetables, baking chocolate chip cookies, broiling meat (the list goes on). They are an integral tool for daily cooking. But did you ever think about how long you can put these pans through the wringer before they need to be replaced?

Well, it depends on how often you use them. If you're someone that lives in the kitchen and cooks with the pans more than three times a week, you are looking at a life expectancy of four to five years. But, if you're not as active as a chef, that extends its shelf life by an additional two years.

Regardless of how often you participate in culinary activities, there are ways to sustain the durability of your sheet pans. First, when cleaning them, never place them in the dishwasher or use any harsh chemicals. Instead, hand wash in the sink with warm water and a gentle soap. With pesky stains or tarnishes, use scrubbers that aren't harsh — so avoid steel wool, which can be detrimental to your pan's health. Alternatively, take a deep breath and let the pan soak for several hours — slow and steady wins the race.

But, if you are having an itch for a deep clean, you can saturate it in baking soda and hydrogen peroxide overnight. Just know, it might come at a price and you could be saying goodbye to that pan a little sooner than you thought.