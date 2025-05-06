What's The Difference Between Beignets & Fasnachts?

You might mistake beignets and fasnachts for ordinary doughnuts, but they have qualities that set them apart. Both are deep-fried pastries often dusted with powdered sugar, but their textures, histories, and preparation methods are different. These treats are rooted in the practice of using up ingredients like sugar, butter, and lard before the Lenten season, a time when many Catholic folks traditionally fast or give up certain foods until the Easter holiday.

Beignets are known for their light and airy texture, which comes from using choux pastry, a high-moisture dough. This dough puffs up during frying as steam forms within the pastry. With possible roots in ancient Rome, beignets were introduced to New Orleans by French colonists in the 18th century. Meanwhile, fasnachts (pronounced faws-nahk) first appeared in Germany and were brought to Pennsylvania in the 17th and 18th centuries by German immigrants. Both pastries are still enjoyed today in their respective regions, often during pre-Lenten celebrations.