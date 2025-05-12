The Garbanzo Bean Swap For Sweeter Hummus

Hummus has a history as rich and mysterious as it is delicious. While tahini, the sesame paste that is to hummus what tomatoes are to salsa, is mentioned as far back as 13th-century Arabic cookbooks. Meanwhile, the origin of hummus remains unclear, with many countries from Lebanon to Turkey taking credit.

All we know for sure is that today it is a much-loved spread the world over, adored for its creamy texture, rich flavor, and limitless versatility. But what if you could give your hummus a sweeter twist? Enter, the humble sweet potato. This healthy root vegetable can actually replace traditionally used garbanzo beans, creating a hummus that is sweeter and smoother and just as satisfying to dip some hot bread into. Not only does the sweet potato add a natural sweetness, but it also packs in some extra nutrients, rich in vitamins that support immune function and brain health.

The process of swapping garbanzo beans for sweet potatoes is surprisingly easy, especially considering we're removing the star ingredient. First, you'll need to microwave a sweet potato. How long it actually takes to microwave a sweet potato is just five to seven minutes, which is a total time-saver for busy evenings or Sunday meal preps. Once it's cooked, scoop out the soft flesh and blend it up with your favorite hummus ingredients. And if you want to add another unexpected addition that gives you restaurant-quality hummus, throw in an ice cube towards the end. The result will be perfection.