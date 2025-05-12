The Garbanzo Bean Swap For Sweeter Hummus
Hummus has a history as rich and mysterious as it is delicious. While tahini, the sesame paste that is to hummus what tomatoes are to salsa, is mentioned as far back as 13th-century Arabic cookbooks. Meanwhile, the origin of hummus remains unclear, with many countries from Lebanon to Turkey taking credit.
All we know for sure is that today it is a much-loved spread the world over, adored for its creamy texture, rich flavor, and limitless versatility. But what if you could give your hummus a sweeter twist? Enter, the humble sweet potato. This healthy root vegetable can actually replace traditionally used garbanzo beans, creating a hummus that is sweeter and smoother and just as satisfying to dip some hot bread into. Not only does the sweet potato add a natural sweetness, but it also packs in some extra nutrients, rich in vitamins that support immune function and brain health.
The process of swapping garbanzo beans for sweet potatoes is surprisingly easy, especially considering we're removing the star ingredient. First, you'll need to microwave a sweet potato. How long it actually takes to microwave a sweet potato is just five to seven minutes, which is a total time-saver for busy evenings or Sunday meal preps. Once it's cooked, scoop out the soft flesh and blend it up with your favorite hummus ingredients. And if you want to add another unexpected addition that gives you restaurant-quality hummus, throw in an ice cube towards the end. The result will be perfection.
Sweet potato brings a new twist to an old favorite
While garbanzo beans are of course the traditional choice for hummus (its namesake being "chickpeas" in Arabic), it's not uncommon for other things to be subbed in and sweet potatoes offer a unique flavor profile that gives the dish a fresh, unexpected twist. This swap isn't just about flavor itself — it's also about the hummus' texture. Sweet potatoes are incredibly smooth when pureed, which we think makes them a perfect base for a dip. The final velvety consistency is rich and indulgent, without being too heavy, and it's pretty darn healthy to boot.
And while you can still use the traditional hummus seasonings, don't be afraid to get creative! A dash of cinnamon or a hint of maple syrup could add an extra layer of sweetness, making this a dip suited for dessert. Or, a sprinkle of smoked paprika and some roasted garlic may be the right choice to balance out the sweetness. You could also experiment with adding fresh herbs such as cilantro or parsley, which already pair wonderfully with sweet potatoes in other dishes.
And if you're curious about other ways to pump up your hummus, there are seven things you didn't know about hummus that could inspire even more variations. From adding minced meat on top to throwing in some roasted beetroot for a big pop of color, the possibilities are nearly endless with this timeless dip. Sweet potato hummus is just one of the many creative twists on this classic dish that proves hummus is far more than just a dip or a spread — it's a canvas for culinary innovation (yeah, we said it).