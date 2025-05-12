It's Not Just Wine. Sediment Can Be Found In Spirits - Is It Okay To Drink?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever poured a glass of wine or whiskey and noticed what may look like a thin layer of dirt or tiny crystals at the bottom, you might have wondered if it's safe to drink. The good news? It usually is!

In wine, these tiny particles are often tartrate crystals (nicknamed "wine diamonds") or lees, which are harmless byproducts of fermentation and aging. They can naturally collect in a wine if it is aged and stored for a long time. Similarly, in spirits like whiskey, rum, or aged cocktails, sediment can form due to the presence of natural compounds such as fruit pulp, tannins, dead yeast cells, or oils from aging in barrels. If you are drinking an unfiltered whiskey, it's not uncommon to see miniscule bits of char from the barrel at the bottom of your glass. In some other drinks, these crystals can be even flavoring or sugar that settles drink over time.

So, can you drink this sediment? Absolutely! Despite their cloudy or gritty appearance, these sediments pose no health risk, provided the beverage has been properly stored and produced. In some cases, sediment can even add depth and complexity to your drink. So, sip up and fear not.