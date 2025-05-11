The Sticky Substitute For White Sugar You Can Use In A Pinch

If you're out of sugar and in a pinch, or intentionally seeking to reduce your use of refined sugar in general, there are many naturally derived sweeteners (like maple syrup) that make for effective substitutes for white sugar. One of the most popular swaps for sugar when cooking and baking is honey, which is sweeter than sugar and carries its own unique, earthy flavor. Even that jar of crystallized honey at the back of your pantry will do the trick.

To account for the extra sweetness, use 1/2 to 2/3 cup of honey for every cup of sugar, and use a quarter cup less liquid. Due to honey's natural acidity, it's also best practice to add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda (if the recipe doesn't already call for it) per cup of honey to offset the acid. Honey also burns faster than granulated sugar, so keep a close eye on your oven and reduce the baking time and temperature if needed.

Another sugar swap, which is commonly used in many Asian cuisines, is brown rice syrup. Also known as maltose syrup or rice malt syrup, this subtle, nutty sweetener is derived from the natural sugars found in brown rice. Though brown rice syrup is far less sweet than honey or sugar, it is a popular plant-based substitution for those following a vegan diet. Still, rice syrup can be used as a one-to-one swap for granulated sugar — just be sure to reduce other liquids by a 1/4 cup.