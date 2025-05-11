The Sticky Substitute For White Sugar You Can Use In A Pinch
Even though there are many kinds of sugar in the world, it's no secret that white sugar reigns supreme in many recipes. Refined to have zero molasses content, white sugar is the most popular go-to for baking and cooking because of its unique ability to add sweetness to a dish with no extra taste. The only downside to white sugar's versatility is that it's easy to run out of it quickly without even realizing it. But if you're craving a sweet treat and don't have time for a grocery run, reach for the sticky sugar substitute that's probably already in your fridge: maple syrup.
While you may be accustomed to using maple syrup exclusively as a pancake topping, this umber-colored natural sweetener is a perfect swap for white sugar in a pinch. Even though maple syrup is about 40% less sweet than sugar, it only takes ¾ cup of syrup to replace a cup of sugar in any recipe. In addition, maple syrup will add more liquid to your dough or batter, so it's important to decrease the quantity of other liquids (like milk or water) by 3 tablespoons for consistency.
More natural sweeteners to swap for white sugar
If you're out of sugar and in a pinch, or intentionally seeking to reduce your use of refined sugar in general, there are many naturally derived sweeteners (like maple syrup) that make for effective substitutes for white sugar. One of the most popular swaps for sugar when cooking and baking is honey, which is sweeter than sugar and carries its own unique, earthy flavor. Even that jar of crystallized honey at the back of your pantry will do the trick.
To account for the extra sweetness, use 1/2 to 2/3 cup of honey for every cup of sugar, and use a quarter cup less liquid. Due to honey's natural acidity, it's also best practice to add 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda (if the recipe doesn't already call for it) per cup of honey to offset the acid. Honey also burns faster than granulated sugar, so keep a close eye on your oven and reduce the baking time and temperature if needed.
Another sugar swap, which is commonly used in many Asian cuisines, is brown rice syrup. Also known as maltose syrup or rice malt syrup, this subtle, nutty sweetener is derived from the natural sugars found in brown rice. Though brown rice syrup is far less sweet than honey or sugar, it is a popular plant-based substitution for those following a vegan diet. Still, rice syrup can be used as a one-to-one swap for granulated sugar — just be sure to reduce other liquids by a 1/4 cup.