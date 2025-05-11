The Tangier Swap For Mayo When Making Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a classic hors d'oeuvre with a simplistic recipe that is easy to achieve. But this tasty finger food can also be a canvas for creativity. Alex Guarnascelli likes to jazz hers up with dried ginger, while Ina Garten elevates hers with salmon roe. Meanwhile, Jacques Pépin even browns his deviled eggs to take them to the next level. While all of these tips from expert chefs are worth a try, there are even more ways to give your eggs a tangy twist with nearly no effort — all you need to do is reach for a jar of Kraft Sandwich Spread.
Kraft Sandwich Spread is similar to mayonnaise in that it's a creamy condiment, but it's amped up with extra flavor from other ingredients like dried red bell peppers, garlic, and onions. However, what gives the spread its signature zip is the addition of finely chopped pickles and vinegar. Use it in place of mayo in your deviled egg filling, and you can skip the need to mix in any other ingredients the recipe traditionally calls for — you have all you need in one simple jar.
More ways to elevate your deviled eggs
While you can just stick with the Kraft Sandwich Spread for a hassle-free deviled egg-making experience, you can kick them up yet another notch with other simple ingredients. If you want even more tangy flavor, you can always spoon in a little sour cream or Greek yogurt. In terms of texture, try upping the creaminess of the filling by stirring in some mascarpone or avocado, or mix in whole grain mustard for a little crunch.
While the sandwich spread itself has layers of flavor from the chopped pickles and various aromatics, you can always afford to add a little extra heat. Try folding in horseradish or sprinkle some cayenne pepper powder or crushed red pepper flakes into your eggy mixture. Want some spice with a coastal spin? Add a bit of Old Bay seasoning – it works just as well in the filling as it does on top as a garnish. For a deviled egg with more depth of flavor, toss in a pinch of smoked paprika or liquid smoke. With all additional elements, a little goes a long way — you want to build onto to the deliciousness of your deviled eggs, not overpower it.