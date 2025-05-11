The Tangier Swap For Mayo When Making Deviled Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Deviled eggs are a classic hors d'oeuvre with a simplistic recipe that is easy to achieve. But this tasty finger food can also be a canvas for creativity. Alex Guarnascelli likes to jazz hers up with dried ginger, while Ina Garten elevates hers with salmon roe. Meanwhile, Jacques Pépin even browns his deviled eggs to take them to the next level. While all of these tips from expert chefs are worth a try, there are even more ways to give your eggs a tangy twist with nearly no effort — all you need to do is reach for a jar of Kraft Sandwich Spread.

Kraft Sandwich Spread is similar to mayonnaise in that it's a creamy condiment, but it's amped up with extra flavor from other ingredients like dried red bell peppers, garlic, and onions. However, what gives the spread its signature zip is the addition of finely chopped pickles and vinegar. Use it in place of mayo in your deviled egg filling, and you can skip the need to mix in any other ingredients the recipe traditionally calls for — you have all you need in one simple jar.