Even Imitation Crab Needs The Right Storage. Here's How

Sometimes imitation crab can actually be purchased from the store frozen, but even if you purchased a refrigerated type, you can stash it in the freezer as soon as you get home, or freeze what's left of an opened package. Imitation crab is good for up to nine months in the freezer before its quality may begin to deteriorate.

If you're freezing an unopened package, you can just place that in the freezer, though it might help the quality stay better longer if you also put it in a freezer-safe bag. For an opened package of imitation crab, if it's not in one already, you'll want to move it to an airtight container just as you would for refrigeration. However, it might make more sense to place it in several containers, with however much you deem a serving, so you don't have to thaw all of it at once when you just want a little in the future.

To thaw, you should place it in your refrigerator and let it defrost overnight. However, smaller amounts of imitation crab can thaw more quickly than larger amounts, so this is another reason why you might want to freeze individual portions. Once it's thawed, you can get to making those crab rangoon nachos or mini sushi bake cups.