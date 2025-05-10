Learning About These 3 Wine Aromas Will Up Your Tasting Game

Lounging around at a wine tasting, you'll probably hear a lot of talk about what the wine smells like. The conversations of seasoned tasters will linger on the aroma, their noses deep in a wine glass before it ever touches their lips. The exercise isn't just for show, and it isn't one of those myths about wine — the aroma actually reveals a lot more about the wine's complexity than does taste alone. The tongue can discern five tastes (sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and umami), but the nose can detect a staggering 1 trillion scents. By allowing your sense of smell to have a front-row seat to the oenological occurrence, you'll actually be able to improve your tasting skills. It helps, though, to have some vocabulary to assign to that experience — and there are three aroma types that you ought to know: primary, secondary, and tertiary.

If you've ever listened to experts talk about wine, you've likely heard them discuss specific scents, like roses, strawberries, vanilla, and leather. These are derived from the aroma families, which include floral, fruit, mineral, and herbal aromas. Above them in the taxonomic hierarchy are the three wine aroma types, which have to do with scent profiles developing throughout the wine's lifespan. Understanding the taxonomy and the role of each aroma type within the wine itself will help you look for (well, smell for) the families and specific scents.