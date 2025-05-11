How To Free Pour A Drink Like A Pro For Perfect Cocktail Portions

So, you're having a party and want to look like a pro while serving your thirsty guests. One of the quickest ways to do so is to free-pour their cocktails with perfect precision. For those who don't know, the free-pour — or counting — method is when bartenders eyeball their pour using a four-count cadence in their head. The generally accepted method suggests counting each number as ½ an ounce poured. Patience and practice are essential in mastering this technique, so we suggest practicing with water to avoid waste alcohol. Counting "one-thousand" after each number will also help control the pour cadence. Once you can do this with consistent accuracy, move onto actual spirits since each has distinct viscosities that can influence the pour.

As a pro-tip, invest in a speed pour spout — they're an essential bar tool that can help you free-pour with accuracy, and they come in many varieties. Each has its own benefits and unique approach, with the most common being the long, metal kind. Generally, they help control the flow of each drink's pour, granting more precisely served drinks each time. Otherwise, there's a good chance patrons will be unevenly served, drinks inconsistently poured, or ingredients all over the counter — and nobody wants that.