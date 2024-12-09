The Bar Tool You Need If You Want To Impress Guests With A Free Pour

Free pouring your guests' drinks is an easy way to earn some cool points at any event you host. However, simply splashing an open bottle of booze into a shaker is a surefire way to ruin your drink (and over-serve everyone.) To find out how expert bartenders free pour their drinks, we turned to Brian Evans, Co-owner and Beverage Director at the Hotel Chelsea and a featured expert in New York City Bartender Week.

"The art of free-pouring comes with repetition and experience," Evans says. So if you want to skip the jigger or measuring spoons for the first time, he recommends picking up some Spill-Stop 285-50 metal speed-pourer spouts. A liquor spout is an essential tool for any home bar that funnels liquid into a steady stream that is more easily controlled. "The spouts are slightly angled with a needle-like air-passage," Evans says, "so as long as you are pouring in the correct direction as guided by the angle, they'll help you speed-pour your shots like a true club bartender!"

When a bottle with one of these tapered spouts is turned at the correct angle, air is pushed out of the narrow passage and liquor smoothly flows out of the spout, which makes for the perfect pour with a consistent flow. They make pouring quick, easy, and more accurate while significantly cutting down on spills and leaks. However, like any tool, speed-pourer spouts require a bit of maintenance to extend their longevity.