The Bar Tool You Need If You Want To Impress Guests With A Free Pour
Free pouring your guests' drinks is an easy way to earn some cool points at any event you host. However, simply splashing an open bottle of booze into a shaker is a surefire way to ruin your drink (and over-serve everyone.) To find out how expert bartenders free pour their drinks, we turned to Brian Evans, Co-owner and Beverage Director at the Hotel Chelsea and a featured expert in New York City Bartender Week.
"The art of free-pouring comes with repetition and experience," Evans says. So if you want to skip the jigger or measuring spoons for the first time, he recommends picking up some Spill-Stop 285-50 metal speed-pourer spouts. A liquor spout is an essential tool for any home bar that funnels liquid into a steady stream that is more easily controlled. "The spouts are slightly angled with a needle-like air-passage," Evans says, "so as long as you are pouring in the correct direction as guided by the angle, they'll help you speed-pour your shots like a true club bartender!"
When a bottle with one of these tapered spouts is turned at the correct angle, air is pushed out of the narrow passage and liquor smoothly flows out of the spout, which makes for the perfect pour with a consistent flow. They make pouring quick, easy, and more accurate while significantly cutting down on spills and leaks. However, like any tool, speed-pourer spouts require a bit of maintenance to extend their longevity.
How to clean and care for speed-pourer spouts
You may be able to clean parts of your kitchen with vodka, but that doesn't apply to your liquor spouts. If left unchecked, the dried residue from booze can build up and create an unsanitary blockage, limiting your tools' effectiveness. This risk is particularly prevalent with liquor that has a high sugar content, like rum.
"For longevity, it's strongly recommended that these spouts are soaked and cleaned properly after each use," Brian Evans says. Most bars remove and wash these spouts nightly, so try to mimic this by cleaning them after each use. If you've poured quite a bit of booze through them, or have forgotten to clean them regularly, give them a good soak in either hot water and soap or a food-safe sanitizing solution to break up any stubborn residue. If you're just cleaning up after a party, feel free to toss them in the dishwasher with the rest of the messy dishes.
Regardless of whether you free pour or use a cocktail jigger like a professional, speed-pourer spouts are handy, cheap tools that make a world of difference. Provided you take care of them, you'll get plenty of return on your investment and be ready for any cocktail-studded event you may throw for your guests.