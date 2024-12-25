Making A Drink In A Shaker? Impress Your Friends With The Tin Spin Trick

One of the big questions when you're throwing a party is how to handle the alcoholic beverages. You could serve a drink that works well as a batch cocktail, a choice that's simple for everyone, simply present it in a punchbowl and let guests ladle out a cup whenever they want. Or maybe you prefer bartending for the partygoers instead by making their drinks individually. If you go that route -– and have basics down like the dry shake technique for foamy cocktails and the know-how to muddle different ingredients –- show off your stuff and impress your friends with a bartending trick that needs nothing but a cocktail shaker and your hand: the tin spin.

The trick involves quickly rotating the shaker tin 360 degrees on the palm of your hand. You start by holding the tumbler-like tin horizontally on its side on the ball of your palm, not on your fingertips or the palm's base. Then you move your wrist in and whip it out, almost like throwing a frisbee, opening your hand to let go of the tin as it goes into a flat spin, and then close your hand and catch it after it makes one rotation. Open your hand as much as possible once you let go so you don't stop the spin halfway with your thumb. Practice to get the tin spin smooth and it will look effortlessly cool!