Wood Chips Vs Chunks: Which Should You Use To Smoke Meat?

When you're after that unmistakably smoky, truly authentic barbecue flavor, wood is the way to go. But when faced with the choice between wood chunks or wood chips, which provides the best result? Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, to exclusively share his expert tips.

A key advantage of chunks over chips is their larger size, according to Parente. "Wood chunks are bigger than wood chips, so they tend to last longer and add a more smoky flavor," he explained. If you want to smoke your meat for longer than an hour, chunks could be the best bet, given their extended burn time. This means you won't have to keep adding new wood to your smoker.

Chunks are ideal for use with a charcoal grill, and you don't need to soak them first. Simply add the wood chunks on top of the hot coals — it will take them around five minutes to reach the point where they're smoking rather than flaming, depending on their size, and then you can start adding the food. Unless you're already experienced with using wood for smoking, start with just two or three pieces for each chimney of charcoal so the smoky flavor isn't too intense — you can always add more later on during the cooking process if desired.