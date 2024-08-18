Wood Chips Vs Chunks: Which Should You Use To Smoke Meat?
When you're after that unmistakably smoky, truly authentic barbecue flavor, wood is the way to go. But when faced with the choice between wood chunks or wood chips, which provides the best result? Food Republic asked Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, to exclusively share his expert tips.
A key advantage of chunks over chips is their larger size, according to Parente. "Wood chunks are bigger than wood chips, so they tend to last longer and add a more smoky flavor," he explained. If you want to smoke your meat for longer than an hour, chunks could be the best bet, given their extended burn time. This means you won't have to keep adding new wood to your smoker.
Chunks are ideal for use with a charcoal grill, and you don't need to soak them first. Simply add the wood chunks on top of the hot coals — it will take them around five minutes to reach the point where they're smoking rather than flaming, depending on their size, and then you can start adding the food. Unless you're already experienced with using wood for smoking, start with just two or three pieces for each chimney of charcoal so the smoky flavor isn't too intense — you can always add more later on during the cooking process if desired.
Soak wood chips so they smoke for longer
Chips require a different approach than chunks. "Since wood chips are so small, they should be soaked in water beforehand so they don't burn up immediately," Chef Rich Parente told Food Republic. Soak the chips for 30 minutes before adding them over the hot coals to lengthen the smoking time; this also prevents the bitter taste that can sometimes occur if the wood burns too quickly. Just make sure to drain the wood before using it, so it doesn't put out the fire.
Soaking them means "wood chips take longer to get smoky, so they'll add a milder flavor compared to wood chunks," said Parente. The steam produced by the soaked chips also adds extra moisture to the meat, making it less likely to dry out. If you want to add even more moisture, as well as boost the delicate flavor, try using a spray bottle of whiskey to elevate your smoked meats.
Wood chips can also be a more versatile option than chunks for a variety of cooking methods. You can turn your gas grill into a smoker by using a smoker box filled with a handful or two of wood chips. If you don't have one, you can make your own smoker box by using a foil pan or pouch. Or, use chips or shavings to safely smoke food on a gas stovetop if it's not the weather for an outdoor session.
Choose different woods to flavor different kinds of meat
Whether you're using chunks or chips, there's a wide choice of wood types available. Go for hardwoods rather than softwoods, and choose good quality wood without impurities for the best results. Different varieties will impart a unique flavor to your meat, so try to match the wood to the specific protein you're cooking.
Fruitwoods such as cherry, apple, or peach are mild woods that add a delicate sweetness to lighter meats such as poultry or fish. They won't impart an overpowering smokiness, which is one of the mistakes people make when smoking chicken. You could also try pecan, which adds a sweet nutty quality. For pork, you'll want a hint of sweetness as well as a more intensely smoky taste, so try maple or hickory, the latter of which is one of the best woods when smoking pork shoulder or butt. The distinctive barbecue taste imparted by hickory, a medium wood, also works well with lamb.
The slightly nutty taste of oak, another medium variety, makes it the best type of wood to use for smoking brisket. But if you really want to ramp up the savoriness, you could opt for mesquite, a robustly flavored heavy wood. The rich meat stands up well to the intense smokiness from the wood — but a little goes a long way, so don't use too much, as it can be overpowering.