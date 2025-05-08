Elevate Your Whiskey Sipping With A Sprinkle Of This Ingredient
A glass of whiskey can be a relaxing end to your day, but did you know that there's one ingredient you can add to help elevate it? While commonly used to make the flavors pop in all kinds of food, it's no surprise that a sprinkle of sea salt can do wonders for whiskey, too. To learn how salt can elevate your next glass of whiskey, Food Republic spoke to Bridget Albert, Senior Director of External Communications and host of the Served Up Podcast at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits.
"That little bit of salt is like opening a window and letting in fresh air," Albert said. "It lifts the aromas, [and] makes the vanilla, oak, or spice notes pop." And not only that, salt can also help with some of the more unwelcome flavors that whiskey can have. "It tones down any bitterness or harsh burn and lets those sweeter notes shine," Albert said. "Salt also rounds it out, [softens] the rough edges, and that gives you a velvety slide to the finish. No weird burn[;] no bitter afterthoughts. Just a lovely little fade." Just a pinch of salt alters how we perceive taste, which is why it balances out the bitter and brings forward notes that might be otherwise overpowered.
Tips for adding sea salt to whiskey
When it comes to adding salt to your whiskey, it's important to be mindful of how much you're adding. "Less is not just more, it is mandatory," Bridget Albert said. "You're not seasoning a steak." When it comes to adding salt to your drink, a little goes a long way, and it's important to taste test as you go since it's always easier to add more than it is to remove if you've accidentally oversalted. Albert noted that a pinch is all you really need.
Regarding the different types of whiskey, they, unsurprisingly, can pair well with different types of salt. "Bourbon has that sweet caramel honey vibe, so a little Maldon or fleur de sel brings out the gooey dessert-y notes," Albert noted. "If your scotch smells like a campfire in the forest, a touch of smoked sea salt just turns up the bold experience." When it comes to a spiced rye, Albert recommended a mineral pink salt to help uplift the drink and give an overall balance to its flavor. One (which is actually not a whiskey but a whisky) deserves a unique salt: "Japanese [whisky] is elegant. Add a little black lava salt to bring out contrast," Albert recommended.
You can also go a step further and pair your salted whiskey with different foods to create something even more elevated. "Also, try pairing your whiskey with a salted dark chocolate, smoked salted nuts, or an aged cheese for an enhanced tasting experience," Albert suggested. A small bite followed by a sip will bring a world of flavor to your drink (and your snack).