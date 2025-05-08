Elevate Your Whiskey Sipping With A Sprinkle Of This Ingredient

When it comes to adding salt to your whiskey, it's important to be mindful of how much you're adding. "Less is not just more, it is mandatory," Bridget Albert said. "You're not seasoning a steak." When it comes to adding salt to your drink, a little goes a long way, and it's important to taste test as you go since it's always easier to add more than it is to remove if you've accidentally oversalted. Albert noted that a pinch is all you really need.

Regarding the different types of whiskey, they, unsurprisingly, can pair well with different types of salt. "Bourbon has that sweet caramel honey vibe, so a little Maldon or fleur de sel brings out the gooey dessert-y notes," Albert noted. "If your scotch smells like a campfire in the forest, a touch of smoked sea salt just turns up the bold experience." When it comes to a spiced rye, Albert recommended a mineral pink salt to help uplift the drink and give an overall balance to its flavor. One (which is actually not a whiskey but a whisky) deserves a unique salt: "Japanese [whisky] is elegant. Add a little black lava salt to bring out contrast," Albert recommended.

You can also go a step further and pair your salted whiskey with different foods to create something even more elevated. "Also, try pairing your whiskey with a salted dark chocolate, smoked salted nuts, or an aged cheese for an enhanced tasting experience," Albert suggested. A small bite followed by a sip will bring a world of flavor to your drink (and your snack).