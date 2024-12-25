Skillets Are Great At Reheating Fries, With One Exception

Reheating fries can either result in crispy, as-good-as-new food or soggy messes, and the line between them is finer than you'd think. Luckily, your skillet is an easy and effective tool for the task. This method works for almost all of the surprisingly numerous varieties of fries. The only downside? Curly fries don't make the cut.

To successfully reheat fries in your skillet, heat your pan up to medium-high heat and add in a couple of teaspoons of oil. Don't overthink this step. Many people continuously make the mistake with oil of not understanding smoke points — olive oil has a relatively low smoke point, making it a great choice for medium-high heat. Two teaspoons may not sound like a lot, but remember that you're just reheating, not refrying them. You need just enough to lightly coat the fries without oversaturating them. Anyone who has reheated fries in a microwave can attest to the fact that they are already super moist and retain a lot of oil.

Stir your fries around the skillet frequently for three to five minutes. Larger cut fries may take a minute or two extra, and you can also keep them in longer if you want to really solidify that crunch. Just be sure to keep an eye on them at all times, as they can burn even over medium-high heat. Once they're to your liking, dust on a little more seasoning to compensate what they've lost, serve hot, and enjoy.